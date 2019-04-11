MACON, Ga. — Mercer entered Sunday's quarterfinals contest with Western Carolina undefeated at home and were no strangers to extra time inside Betts Stadium.

For the third time this season, the Bears needed two overtime periods to put away an opponent at home, but thanks to late game heroics from junior Ally Fordham, the Bears advanced in the playoffs with a 1-0 win and their 11-0 home record unblemished.

Western Carolina was one of two Southern Conference teams to beat Mercer this season despite their fifth place finish in the conference. They proved why they were so difficult to beat the first time with constant attacks in the first half, outshooting Mercer, 7-5. Jordyn Ebert entered the game leading the SoCon in saves and ended the match with six more.

The second overtime is where Mercer was finally able to score. A free kick from Abigail Zoeller sent the ball into the box, while Ally Fordham was able to get herself free and head the ball into the right corner of the net. It was Fordham's second game-winning goal of the year.

"I just know that this team has worked so hard. That play was for all my teammates, our girls that have gotten hurt along the way. Our seniors have committed four years here. That was for them," Fordham said postgame.

Coach Tony Economopoulos said a game like this can carry serious momentum into the semifinals.

"For us to go 11-0 at home, and having missed the semifinals the last 3 years, it's a great testament to the senior class who were there the last time we were there. So hopefully this is momentum and encouragement to get back there and do well this year," Economopoulos said.

The Bears next opponent will be top-seeded Samford on Friday in Greensboro, N.C. Mercer is the only SoCon team to beat Samford this year. That was on October 13th in Macon.