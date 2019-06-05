MACON, Ga. — The Mercer Bears were supposed to be in action on Saturday, hosting a double-header against Samford, but the weather also got a hold of the Bears--and their tarp.

A few lightning delays evacuated OrthoGeorgia Park, and caused players to quickly cover the field with a tarp.

Around 43 seconds into the video, you can see strong winds lift the tarp off the field and smash it against the netting protecting the bleachers.

You can even see one player get dragged by the tarp from his feet.

Mercer was still able to play the double header against Samford on Sunday, winning one game and losing the other.

