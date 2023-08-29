Georgia leaders will 'ring in' New York Stock Exchange from Atlanta to kick off college football season

The bell will ring virtually at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday.

ATLANTA — A new ringing tradition will bring together Georgia's leaders to sound off the start of the college football season.

Gov. Brian Kemp, Mayor Andre Dickens and more noteworthy figures will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday morning to remotely ring the iconic New York Stock Exchange opening bell.

This will be the second year leaders will gather to "ring in" the season. The ceremony will happen ahead of the inaugural Aflac Kickoff game between Georgia Tech's Yellow Jackets and the Louisville Cardinals. The game is set for Friday evening.

Leaders will ring the the bell for the first time in the Peach State.

Last year, Georgia representatives opened the season from the NYSE trading floor in New York.

Gary Stokan, CEO and president of the Peach Bowl, said the event is important as leaders from all over the city gather to celebrate college football.

"I think it's huge to any anytime you can get the governor and the mayor together, along with 15 CEOs from the city. We want to just reinforce that Atlanta is the capital of college football. It's going to be unique atmosphere," he said.

Stokan hopes the tradition will continue next year.

Among the others in attendance will include Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera, University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue, Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt, University of Louisville officials and more.