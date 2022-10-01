Reactions pour in after Georgia Bulldogs win 2022 National Championship

ATLANTA — It's a great day to be a Dawg for Georgia fans everywhere as they celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs winning their first national championship in more than 40 years.
The Georgia Bulldogs took down the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis, and fans everywhere are celebrating and showcasing how there's no greater nation in the land.
Reactions to the win poured in after the game yesterday from all over, from former Georgia football players to President Joe Biden.
Here are a few
Thanks to a pair of late touchdown passes by Stetson Bennett and a game-sealing pick-six by Kelee Ringo, Georgia was able to take home the title. An emotional Bennett celebrated after taking Alabama down.
Then the Georgia Bulldogs made it Twitter official
Prompting then a reintroduction to Twitter.
Georgia's long-time rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide acknowledged their loss after the game and took to Twitter to announce it.
Although it might not have been Alabama's night, it definitely was for Georgia's football coach Kirby Smart. Not only is the national championship title the first won by the Georgia Bulldogs in more than 40 years, but it's also Coach Kirby Smart's first national championship. A congratulations is in order.
They even received a shout-out on their win over Alabama from the leader of the country — President Joe Biden.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made sure to also shout out the Georgia Bulldogs.
The governor initially showed his support for the Bulldogs by proclaiming Monday "Hunker Down Day" as the Dawgs were getting ready to play for their first national title since 1980.
Current and former Georgia Football players made sure to show their love for the big win.
The last time the Georgia Bulldogs took home the national championship title was in 1980 when Herschel Walker led the Dawgs in beating Notre Dame to claim the title. He showed his support more than 40 years later on Twitter.
University of Georgia alum, Ryan Seacrest, showed his support for his alma mater.
Proud Atlantan, Quavo made sure to show his love to the Bulldogs, even going as far as betting on their win with Drake.
The City of Atlanta is also making sure to call the dawgs.
Georgia's Own Credit Union is showing its support for UGA on its sign, congratulating them in the Atlanta skyline. The sign is over 450 feet in the air and the length of two basketball courts. This show of support is being displayed at 100 Peachtree (formerly known as the Equitable building) in Downtown Atlanta.
The sign will be displayed through midnight Tuesday tonight to celebrate the big win.
Georgia Bulldog fans can continue to celebrate with the football team Saturday during a parade in Athens.
A parade down Lumpkin Street to the stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dog Walk at 1 p.m. The formal event at the stadium will start at 2 p.m. Gates to the stadium open at noon and the campus will be open to visitors starting at 7 a.m.
More information will be made available later today at GeorgiaDogs.com.