RJ Yeager had the best game of his career on Sunday afternoon, and the conference took notice by naming him the Southern Conference Player of the week.

The sophomore punished Alabama A&M in the series finale cranking out 3 home runs on Sunday including, the two run shot in the 9th that tied the game.

The Bears eventually walked off later in the inning. Yaeger has been locked in to start the season, blasting 6 home runs in the 7 games Mercer has played. He is also tied for most home runs in the nation.