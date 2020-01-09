SEC announces selected times for some football games, including UGA

Times for the UGA and Florida games have been announced.

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, the South Eastern Conference announced start times for a selected number of its nationally televised games with its broadcast partner CBS for the upcoming football season.

Times have been announced for two of the University of Georgia's games -- when the Bulldogs visit the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m., and the annual Florida vs. Georgia game in Jacksonville on Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m.

In addition, the SEC Championship Game, which will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be aired on CBS on Dec. 19. The time has not been announced yet.

As part of its decision to delay the 2020 football season in July, the SEC says they have determined that they would play an all-conference schedule beginning Sept. 26.

Officials say the 14 member schools of the conference are continuing to monitor conditions on their campuses and across the nation in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS has been the SEC's primary national broadcast television partner since 1996.

The conference said the network has selected games for the first two weeks of the season and for four other weekends during the season.

The Florida-Georgia game and the SEC Championship Game are ordinarily aired each season on CBS as part of its SEC on CBS broadcast package.

The games and times that have been announced so far as part of the SEC on CBS national broadcast package include (all times listed are Eastern Time):

Sept. 26 - Mississippi State at LSU - 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 - Texas A&M at Alabama - 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 - Georgia at Alabama - 8 p.m.

Oct. 31 - LSU at Auburn - 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 - Florida vs Georgia (in Jacksonville) - 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 - Alabama at LSU - 6 p.m.

Dec. 19 - SEC Football Championship Game (in Atlanta) - time TBD

Conference officials said that additional games to be aired on CBS, along with games to be aired on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network will be announced soon.