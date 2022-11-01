Here's what Stetson Bennett's mom said after her son led Georgia to the national title

Maria Martin spoke after the championship victory.

INDIANAPOLIS — Stetson Bennett's mom said she was feeling a "lifetime of emotions" Monday night after her son led Georgia to their first national championship in more than 40 years.

Reflecting on the moment, Denise Bennett told 11Alive's Maria Martin that it was "too much" to try and process as a lifelong Bulldogs fan that it was her own son who ended the long wait for a national championship.

"It's a life time of emotions, I'm so happy, he's the best kid. I'm such a Georgia fan. It's like, 'Go Dawgs!' This has never happened. I was eight years old!" she said, referring to the last time UGA won the national title.

The mother said that at halftime, with Georgia trailing 9-6 and Bennett struggling to get the Bulldogs' offense going, she got "real close with the Lord" and "peace just came over me."

"I'm not gonna say I knew we were gonna win, it just like a peace that I got," she said. "Like, okay, win or lose, we got it. It was peace."

Bennett's mom and dad - also named Stetson - met as students at UGA, bringing a true Bulldogs family story full circle on Monday night.

Denise Bennett said it was a "blessing" to have all her other children there for the moment as well.