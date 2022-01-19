UGA's two top quarterbacks have made their decisions for next season

Georgia's two top quarterbacks have made their decisions.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs' two top quarterbacks have made their decisions. In a bittersweet moment for Georgia's offense, Stetson Bennett announced that he is staying with the team for another season, and J.T. Daniels entered the transfer portal. It's been a busy Wednesday afternoon for Dawgs fans.

Stetson Bennet took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce his decision to play for the University of Georgia in the 2022 season. The star quarterback earned an army of Athens fans last season after leading the Georgia Bulldogs to a 14-1 record, the team's first victory against Alabama since 2007 and their first national title win since the storied days of Herschel Walker and Vince Dooley in 1980.

Stetson Bennett has announced his return to Athens. pic.twitter.com/nPas6Dk28M — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback J.T. Daniels officially entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. The talented QB was sidelined for much of the 2021 season following injuries and benching from COVID-19 protocols. When he was between the hedges last year, Daniels ultimately threw seven touchdown passes and three interceptions. He has yet to announce where he will be playing for the 2022 season.

Daniels first wowed Dawgs fans back in 2020. The star quarterback threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Georgia Bulldogs to a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State.

The Georgia Bulldogs will also be losing a wide receiver next season. Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton announced his departure on Instagram Wednesday. Burton caught 26 passes for five touchdowns last season.

All eyes will be on Athens next season as the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship title winners prepare to battle a perennially tough NCAA Southeastern Conference. While Alabama largely remains the ultimate challenge for SEC title hopefuls, some of UGA's former star players believe Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart may have some more championships still in him.