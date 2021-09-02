This UGA signee has the potential to be a star

It wasn't Kirby Smart's best recruiting class, but he still secured a talented running back for the future.

ATHENS, Ga. — Kirby Smart has done it again.

While it wasn't his best signing class in history, Smart still ended up with the No. 6 Class of 2021, according to Rivals.

Sure, the numbers are low. But the average player ranking is really high.

No better example of this than running back Lovasea Carroll.

Carroll is a 4-star running back out of Bradenton, Fla. And the guys of Locked On Bulldogs believe he's a future star.

"I tell you what, I am putting ‘Future Star’ on this kid. I am in love with this kid. He fits our scheme. He fits our team. He fits what you want in a football player. I think as a running back at UGA, he is a future star,” Clint Shamblin said on Locked On Bulldogs. “He will not see the field at all this year. Don’t look for him. He is not going to be there. After that, watch out.”

When looking at the depth at running back in Georgia's locker room, it may take him time to get on the field. But when he does, Georgia fans should take notice.