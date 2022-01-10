How much will it cost to attend the College Football Playoff Championship?

The championship game will take place Monday, Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. Here are the details.

ATLANTA — After defeating Michigan in the Orange Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs will once again face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The championship game will take place Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. The two teams will compete for the college football title– in a rematch after the SEC Championship game, where Alabama (13-1) beat the then-undefeated Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) in Atlanta with a final score of 41-24.

From game ticket prices to travel costs, here's how much it'll cost you to go and travel to the national title game.

Game tickets

Tickets for the 2022 College Football National Championship Game are available through a variety of options.

According to StubHub as of Tuesday, Jan.4, there are currently more than 5,000 tickets available on its website for the game. Fans can get tickets to the game starting at $500. StubHub said it's predicting most fans will be traveling from Georgia (49%) for the game, followed by Alabama (6%) and Florida (5%).

Over on Ticketmaster, tickets are averaging similar prices with the cheapest ticket on sale for $470, ranging up to close to $2,000.

According to VividSeats, the median price for a ticket right now is $586, with the cheapest being $453.

And on SeatGeek, the lowest price for a ticket is $418.

You'll want to snatch up tickets fast if you're in the market, as prices are only liable to go up as the game gets closer.

Airfare prices

Once you've secured your ticket, there's also the cost of airfare. Here are what round-trip flights are going for from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Indianapolis for one passenger flying out Saturday, Jan. 8 and returning Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Delta: As of Tuesday, Jan. 4, round-trip tickets in the main cabin are averaging between $1,300- $2,100.

Southwest: Currently, plane tickets are very limited with a trip averaging $400 each way.

United: For economy, round-trip tickets are averaging between $1,200 and $2,000.

American: Round-trip tickets in the main cabin are costing between $1,199 and $1,476.