UGA head football coach says they are seeing 'highest spike' of COVID-19 cases since fall camp

'It's at the highest we've been since fall camp right now,' Kirby Smart said.

ATHENS, Ga. — Kirby Smart, head football coach for the University of Georgia, is concerned about COVID-19 cases impacting his team.

In a news conference on Monday, Smart mentioned the team has seen some positive cases recently. Last week, 11Alive learned that Ron Courson, the longtime director of sports medicine at UGA, tested positive for COVID-19. 11Alive's UGA insider Radi Nabulsi also said physical therapist Kelly Ward had also tested positive.

According to UGA's website, Courson helped develop COVID policies and protocols for the Southeastern Conference and NCAA levels during the pandemic. He's also part of the SEC's Medical Guidance Taskforce.

Smart said Coursen is doing well, but they are still worried about the program.

"We have three or four guys out to COVID, and we have a couple of staff members that have been out recently," he said. "And for us, we are at our highest spike. And people are talking about vaccination; these are people who are vaccinated. We're talking about breakthroughs."

"It's at the highest we've seen since fall camp right now, and I think that there is this relief that you guys feel like, 'oh well, everything is back to normal,' when it's really just not for us right now," Smart added.

Smart previously said more than 90 percent of the team and staff had been vaccinated.

It's also important to note that while some people who are vaccinated have caught the virus, the number of breakthrough cases in Georgia remains low. A report released last week from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows that those with COVID shots in the arm from January to September accounted for less than 1% of all new cases.