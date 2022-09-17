Many UGA students without housing due to 'labor material shortages'

The new complex, The William is off West Broad Street in Athens, just a short walk from campus.

ATHENS, Ga. — Dozens of University of Georgia parents are upset after finding out their college-aged kids could be left without housing as earlier as Saturday.

Many students signed up to live in the college's new student housing complex, named The William, before the start of the year, but due to construction issues, they cannot move in, according to a statement on the complex's website.

The new complex is off West Broad Street in Athens, just a short walk from campus. It was supposed to be finished during the summer, but according to the complex's website, labor material shortages have delayed the opening.

Students were provided hotel rooms, but The William said the deal ran out on Friday, with no alternatives to take its place.

That same letter from their website was also posted on The William's Facebook page on Friday, stating students have two options – they can take a gift card for $2,500 to help with housing and keep their lease or terminate the lease without penalty.

In that same message, students were given an expected move-in date of October 15th. That's just under a month from now, but right now, families have to figure out another solution.