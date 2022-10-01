UGA legend Herschel Walker reacts to Georgia national championship win

Georgia Bulldogs' 1980 national champion Herschel Walker has come forward with a statement following Monday's playoff finale between UGA and Alabama.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs faced off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

After the Dawgs captured the national championship, UGA legend and 1980 national champion Herschel Walker offered a few words on the big playoff finale.

Now running for a U.S. Senate seat, Walker first made a name for himself on the field. A Georgia Bulldogs standout, Walker would go on to earn the Heisman Trophy and All-American honors -- ultimately championing the Dawgs to a 1980 national title as one of the nation's top running backs.

Following the Bulldogs' stunning 33-18 victory over Alabama for their first national championship in 41 years, Walker took to Twitter to offer his congratulations to the team. The Dawgs also broke a 15-year drought against one of the nation's top teams Monday night, as Georgia had not defeated Alabama since 2007.