UGA linebacker turns self in, faces rape charge, authorities say

The charge is related to an open investigation by the Athens-Clarke Police Department.

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson turned himself in to the Athens-Clarke Sheriff's office amid an investigation by the police department.

Jail records from the sheriff's office show he was booked Wednesday evening. The charge is related to an open investigation by the police department.

Anderson did not play this past weekend in the team's win against Missouri. As of now, UGA has yet to comment on his playing status.

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police incident report obtained by The Associated Press, a 21-year-old woman reported the alleged rape on October 29.

Anderson's attorney, Steve Sadow, issued the following statement below: