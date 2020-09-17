Bulldogs unveil classic looking uniforms honoring 1980 national championship

The white jerseys and red pants pay homage to their national title win 40 years ago.

ATHENS, Ga. — What's old is new again.

In a throwback to Georgia's classic 1980 look, the Bulldogs pay homage to their national championship team of 40 years ago with a new take on one of their uniforms that was unveiled online on Thursday.

The uniforms were shown on the team's official Twitter account, both in action and as separate pieces with the caption, "Feels like 1980."

The Bulldogs are ranked #4 in the nation ahead of their first game, just over a week from now.

Georgia will open the 2020 season on Saturday, September 26, on the road at Arkansas.

The Nike-produced uniforms include red pants with a black-and-white side-stripe, along with a white jersey with a black number, red collar, and a red, black-and white shoulder stripe. The jerseys have the UGA "Together-Equality" patch on the left shoulder, and a red-and-white SEC logo front-and-center on the collar.

A large right-shoulder patch honors that national championship team with a gigantic "40" topped by a classic 1980s-style Georgia helmet on a black background and surrounded by a red-and-white border ribbon. "National Champions" encircles the top; "19 - Anniversary - 80" is draped across the bottom as a ribbon.

Inside the rear collar of the jersey is embroidered in white bold print, "How 'bout them Dawgs."

White gloves, white wrist bands and black shoes complete the ensemble.

A classic look, for a classic team. "How 'bout them Dawgs," indeed.