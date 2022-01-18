Champion Georgia Bulldog Travon Walker honored in hometown of Thomaston

Walker is headed to Texas later this week to begin his training for the 2022 NFL Draft in late April.

THOMASTON, Ga. — Let the party continue for the 2021 Georgia Football National Championship.

Saturday, Dawg Nation held a parade and ceremony for the team and fans in Athens, and Tuesday, another breakout is on and popping for one of Central Georgia's own in Travon Walker, who was an important part of that elite Bulldog defense.

It was on the stage of Upson-Lee High School three years ago that Travon Walker signed his national letter of intent to attend the University of Georgia as a student athlete on the football team. Now, he is back, being honored as a national champion.

"I'm real excited. It's memories and I'll never forget it, something that lasts lifelong, making history in the state of Georgia," Walker said.

Walker is a man of a few words, but on the field, his play speaks volumes. Before the event on the outside, Walker was paraded around downtown in a classic Mustang to cheering fans who lined the streets of Thomaston. On the inside, more family, friends, and fans came out to celebrate their favorite hometown Georgia Bulldog who once wore the purple, black, and gray as an Upson-Lee Knight.

"I'm very proud to be from Thomaston. I have a community that is very strongly behind me and they do nothing but support me," said Walker.

The mayor, commissioner, and even a couple of fellow Dawgs spoke at the celebration, giving praise to the future NFL draftee. It was a town full of #44 jerseys proud of one of their own and even more excited about what the future holds for the 6'5", 275-pound defensive lineman who is just as ready for the challenges ahead as he hunkers down with anticipation.

Walker said, "Ready to get to work. It's nothing but a business. Time to get it. Thank you for all your support. Go Dawgs!"

It was a great day for a great Dawg, indeed.

Hundreds of fans attended both the parade and the hourlong ceremony.

Thomaston proudly boasts five other men who played in football national championships including the 1980 Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn, Valdosta State, Clemson, Georgia Southern.