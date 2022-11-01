Fans from Herschel Walker's hometown talk Georgia National Championship win

Wrightsville is a town with a big tie in to the 1980 national title team, and fans there are now celebrating Monday's historic win.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — From Indianapolis to Athens to right here in Central Georgia, Bulldog Nation is celebrating UGA's Championship win over Alabama Monday night.

Tuesday, 13WMAZ was in Wrightsville, a town with a big tie into the 1980 national title team.

Wrightsville is the home of College Football Hall of Famer and 1980 National Champion Herschel Walker.

"Oh, it was electric... me and all my buddies were watching it," said Dalton Brantley, quarterback and a junior at Johnson County High.

"I'm still just soaking it all in," said Tramayne Young, head football coach at Johnson County Middle School and class of 1994.

"They kept making big play after big play," Brantley said.

This crew of former and current Johnson County High football players couldn't be happier about Georgia's championship.

They say living in Wrightsville and playing for Johnson County, you grow up hearing about Herschel Walker's rise to fame, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the last National Championship win.

"For years now, this is what I've dreamed about. For this community, you know, the last time crushing it was 1980. The same guy that won the State Championship game in 1979 going to win a National Championship and the University of Georgia. As a little kid, these were dreams I had," Young said.

"Herschel, the greatest college football player ever, was the reason they won it so many years ago. We get to see him every year. His name is up on the scoreboard," said Brantley Martin, sophomore at Johnson County.

Landry Thompson, who graduated from Johnson County in 2021, says it's an inspiration, hearing Georgia walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett's story and growing up learning about Herschel's story.

"We all come from a small town here and we don't let it define us, like Herschel, a National Championship, Heisman Trophy winner, it's just beating all the odds," Thompson said.

Talking about beating the odds, Georgia did, killing a 41-year title drought, winning against the defending nation champions, Alabama, 33 to 18.