Georgia Bulldogs face off against Alabama in the Natty rematch

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a rematch of the SEC title game a month ago with Georgia and Alabama. How have things have changed for Georgia since over the past 30 days?

"It was a game the Bulldogs would love to forget -- jumping out to a 10-0 lead early, then taking an "L" to the Tide, 41-24. It was the first loss and only blemish to the Dawgs' perfect season, but the CFP committee locked Georgia in as a 3 seed to take on Michigan in the Orange Bowl, and the mission was accomplished.

The Dawgs totally redeemed themselves with a 34-11 victory, and with Alabama taking down Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, the rematch was officially set. Now, the Dawgs have one more time to hunker down this season as Dawgs on top.

"The mental approach makes a big difference, just from the whole thing of it being a national championship. I mean, it's the national championship. You should be prepared mentally. You should be prepared to give your best on the field. You should expect your opponent to also be prepared to give their best on the field, so the mental and physical preparation for it, I feel like, should be second to none," said Butkus winner Nakobe Dean.

13WMAZ's Marvin James covered the national championship in 2018 between both teams. Now, as he covers Monday night's game in Indianapolis, he says the energy is still intense, but it feels different in some way. Georgia's defense has proven to be elite, but they are facing Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, so we'll see how Stetson Bennett will deliver for the Dawgs.