INDIANAPOLIS — The Georgia Bulldogs claimed the national championship for the first time since 1980, and they did it in dramatic fashion by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide, who has been a huge nemesis to UGA football for the past several years.

The Tide defeated them more recently in the SEC championship game back in December, and also in the 2018 national title showdown, but now, it’s Georgia’s time to be on top.

13WMAZ's Marvin James was on hand with postgame celebratory coverage from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Longtime fan Rico Arnold from Monroe, Georgia was more than excited for the big win over Alabama. “It’s a beautiful thing, 40 years in the making. I’ve been rolling with those Dawgs ever since I was a little kid,” says Arnold. “We got it down, came up here and got it done. I’m not going to sleep tonight. We have our flight early in the morning, no sleep.”

Recent Georgia graduate and wide receiver Kearis Jackson was quite emotional during the celebration.

“I’m just glad I was able to do something for my community, something that hasn’t been done in 40 years. We were able to come in here and do it!” says Jackson. “I just want the kids at home to know to never give up on their dreams. It took me a long time ago to get where I’m at right now, but I never gave up. I always push myself each and every day. Now, we have done something we’ll always be legendary for.”

Jackson’s teammate Quay Walker, who is from Cordele agrees, “I can’t even explain how I feel being that I’m the first person to do this from my hometown,” explains Walker. “They’ve supported me the whole time and I’m just so thankful.”