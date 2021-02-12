'Georgia's gonna tear 'em up': Dawgs fans ready for SEC Championship

Kirby Smart looks to finally knock off Nick Saban for the first time in four meetings on Saturday in Atlanta.

BYRON, Ga. — “To be the man you got to beat the man -- Alabama’s been the man.”

Neil Cannady's words sum up the sentiment that all Georgia Bulldogs fans feel headed into this Saturday's SEC Championship game against the Crimson Tide.

They've seen this movie before.

"This right here is a mural that my wife got me for my birthday," Cannady says, gesturing to a large painting of Uga VI, a former Bulldogs mascot, beside his doghouse.

It's only one of the most visible examples of Cannady's dedication to the Georgia football program, 30 years in the making.

In those 30-plus years as a Bulldogs fan, Cannady rarely misses a game.

And no game is bigger than the one he'll watch this weekend.

“It don’t get better than that. It just don’t," Cannady said. "Alabama’s probably a bigger rival for Georgia now than Florida is just because of the scores.”

Since becoming the Dawgs' head coach in 2015, Kirby Smart has faced his former boss, Nick Saban, on three occasions. Smart has come up short in each of those three battles.

Neil Cannady has seen enough.

“As soon as Bama’s out of the picture, the better," Cannady says with a smirk. "I have family members that are Bama fans. Get tired of that. Get tired of seeing Bama flags as I go down the road.”

When it comes down to Georgia vs. Alabama, all the bets are off. This Saturday, the Bulldogs are in search of their first win in the rivalry in 14 years.

“I’m always like, oh I hate what’s going to happen Saturday," Cannady says. "My heart always believes Georgia’s gonna win, but my head tells me it’s going to be Alabama – in years past. This year I’m not even worried about it.”

That's right -- you heard it here first.

“I think Georgia’s gonna tear ‘em up," Cannady says. "I really don’t think it’s gonna be close. I really don’t.”

Or maybe you've already heard something similar this year, because when compared to the rest of the teams in the country, the Bulldogs are simply on another level.

This Saturday proves to be their best shot at something which Neil -- and Dawgs fans everywhere -- have waited quite a while to do.

Resting on a side table in the corner of his fan cave, there's a small wooden calendar block with a Georgia logo painted on it.

The date reads December 4.