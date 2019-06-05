FORSYTH, Ga. — Friday got off to a great start for some of the folks at Mary Persons High School in Monroe County, especially Macy Morris.

Morris was joined by family and friends Friday morning to celebrate her signing to the University of Georgia's cheerleading team.

She's been cheering for 12 years and says she's wanted to cheer for UGA since she was born.

Morris already officially accepted UGA's offer, but wanted to do it again with her community.

Morris is set to start cheer camp in Athens in July.

"It's unreal, just like everything. It's surprising how much support I have, it's amazing," Morris said. "It was an unreal feeling. They gave us a letter the day of the tryouts to say we made it."

