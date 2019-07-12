ATLANTA — This afternoon’s SEC championship game between LSU and Georgia sets up a classic offense vs. defense matchup.

The top-ranked Tigers are perfectly comfortable in an offensive shootout, while the fourth-ranked Bulldogs would prefer a defensive quagmire.

LSU is the second-highest scoring football team in the country, putting up nearly 49 points a game.

Georgia has posted three shutouts while surrendering an average of less than 11 points. In addition to the SEC title, the winner of today's game is sure to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

LSU vs. Georgia Score

LSU 37, Georgia 10 -- Final

Updates:

7:53 p.m. -- It's official. LSU wins the SEC Championship with a victory over UGA 37 to 10.

7:36 p.m. -- 50-yard field goal puts LSU up 37-10.

7:27 p.m. -- UGA finally gets a TD after a 75-yard drive.

7:15 p.m. -- End of the third quarter.

7:09 p.m. -- Another TD for LSU. This is getting ugly.

7:07 p.m. -- LSU intercepts the ball with great field position.

7:03 p.m. -- LSU punches another touchdown in. UGA's time is running out with 2 minutes left in the third.

6:54 p.m. -- Rodrigo Blankenship misses another field goal. This one, a 37-yarder. LSU still up 20-3 with 4 minutes left the third.

6:45 p.m. -- Georgia makes a goal line stand. LSU settles for a field goal. Georgia still has a lot of work to do to get back in this game. LSU 20, UGA 3.

5:54 p.m. -- LSU misses a long field goal.

5:39 p.m. -- LSU adds another field to go up two touchdowns.

5:27 p.m. -- Georgia QB Jake Fromm goes out of the game with an injury...severity is not yet known. They punt it. LSU's ball with 6:45 left in the half.

5:12 p.m. -- Georgia is on the board. Rodrigo Blankenship nails a 39-yard field goal. LSU 14, Georgia 3.

5:01 p.m. -- That's a wrap for the first quarter. LSU up by two touchdowns. Georgia has the ball.

4:57 p.m. -- LSU drives down the field and scores a touchdown. LSU now up 14-0 with seconds left in the first quarter.

4:54 p.m. -- Rodrigo Blankenship goes a little wide in a 52-yard field goal attempt. Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock is out of the game with an apparent knee injury. LSU has the ball with about 1:30 left in the first.

4:45 p.m. - Georgia stops LSU and has the ball back with good field position. About 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

4:36 p.m. -- The Bulldogs are unable to answer the Tigers and punt it back with just under 7 minutes left in the quarter.

4:26 p.m. -- LSU QB Joe Burrow takes the Tigers down the field and Ja'Marr Chase catches a long pass for a TD.

4:18 p.m. -- Despite some deep throws by Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Georgia punts to LSU without a score.

4:10 p.m. -- LSU wins the coin toss, elects to kick to UGA. That means LSU will receive the ball after the half.

Friday:

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talked about the game:

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talked his team's preps:

Georgia Bulldogs' Uga through the years The very first Uga, seen in 1966. Uga VII, seen in 2007. Uga VIII, seen in 2010. Uga IX, seen in 2013. Uga X, seen in 2017.

