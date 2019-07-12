ATLANTA — This afternoon’s SEC championship game between LSU and Georgia sets up a classic offense vs. defense matchup.
The top-ranked Tigers are perfectly comfortable in an offensive shootout, while the fourth-ranked Bulldogs would prefer a defensive quagmire.
LSU is the second-highest scoring football team in the country, putting up nearly 49 points a game.
Georgia has posted three shutouts while surrendering an average of less than 11 points. In addition to the SEC title, the winner of today's game is sure to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Follow along for live updates throughout the game (also check @11AliveSports for more updates)
LSU vs. Georgia Score
LSU 37, Georgia 10 -- Final
Updates:
7:53 p.m. -- It's official. LSU wins the SEC Championship with a victory over UGA 37 to 10.
7:36 p.m. -- 50-yard field goal puts LSU up 37-10.
7:27 p.m. -- UGA finally gets a TD after a 75-yard drive.
7:15 p.m. -- End of the third quarter.
7:09 p.m. -- Another TD for LSU. This is getting ugly.
7:07 p.m. -- LSU intercepts the ball with great field position.
7:03 p.m. -- LSU punches another touchdown in. UGA's time is running out with 2 minutes left in the third.
6:54 p.m. -- Rodrigo Blankenship misses another field goal. This one, a 37-yarder. LSU still up 20-3 with 4 minutes left the third.
6:45 p.m. -- Georgia makes a goal line stand. LSU settles for a field goal. Georgia still has a lot of work to do to get back in this game. LSU 20, UGA 3.
6:40 p.m. --
5:54 p.m. -- LSU misses a long field goal.
5:39 p.m. -- LSU adds another field to go up two touchdowns.
5:27 p.m. -- Georgia QB Jake Fromm goes out of the game with an injury...severity is not yet known. They punt it. LSU's ball with 6:45 left in the half.
5:12 p.m. -- Georgia is on the board. Rodrigo Blankenship nails a 39-yard field goal. LSU 14, Georgia 3.
5:01 p.m. -- That's a wrap for the first quarter. LSU up by two touchdowns. Georgia has the ball.
RELATED: UGA loses another key receiver during SEC Championship game
4:57 p.m. -- LSU drives down the field and scores a touchdown. LSU now up 14-0 with seconds left in the first quarter.
4:54 p.m. -- Rodrigo Blankenship goes a little wide in a 52-yard field goal attempt. Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock is out of the game with an apparent knee injury. LSU has the ball with about 1:30 left in the first.
4:45 p.m. - Georgia stops LSU and has the ball back with good field position. About 5 minutes left in the first quarter.
4:36 p.m. -- The Bulldogs are unable to answer the Tigers and punt it back with just under 7 minutes left in the quarter.
4:26 p.m. -- LSU QB Joe Burrow takes the Tigers down the field and Ja'Marr Chase catches a long pass for a TD.
4:18 p.m. -- Despite some deep throws by Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Georgia punts to LSU without a score.
4:10 p.m. -- LSU wins the coin toss, elects to kick to UGA. That means LSU will receive the ball after the half.
Friday:
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talked about the game:
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talked his team's preps:
OTHER HEADLINES:
Getting ready for the SEC Championship
Classic SEC match-up: LSU's offense vs. Georgia's defense
Kirby Smart and Ed Orgeron meet ahead of SEC championship game
SEC Championship Game in Atlanta: Everything you need to know