ATLANTA — In less than 24 hours, the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be packed with fans.

The University of Georgia Bulldogs will face off with the Louisiana State University Tigers at the SEC Championship game on Saturday.

UGA head coach Kirby Smart was all about business on Friday in his meet and greet with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Smart was also all smiles despite the concerns with Georgia's junior running back Deandre Swift, who is nursing a shoulder injury, or the absence of freshman receiver George Pickens due to a one-half suspension from fighting last week.

“In the SEC, these games are essentially championship games every week,” Smart said during the press conference. “Because if you don't win them, you're not in the championship. So, they're very competitive. It's really like it's another week. It's competitive because you're playing the best from the other side.”

Ed Orgeron weighed in as well. He said the offensive line is the Tigers' key to victory.

"This is going to be a big game for us," Orgeron said. "Taking care of the football and getting the football back for offense."

If you don't have tickets for the championship, don't bother making a trip to Atlanta. The game is sold out, unless you can find tickets on a third-party resale site.

You can see an extended cut of both press conferences below:

