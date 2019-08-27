College football officially kicked off this past weekend, and now this week, the rest of the country can cheer for their teams, including UGA fans because the No. 3 Dawgs will open the season with the unique SEC road matchup against Vanderbilt.

On Monday, Kirby Smart and the rest of the team addressed the media about the upcoming matchup with the Commodores and quarterback Jake Fromm shared how hes better prepared during game week now that he is a junior.

"I think you know focus is key and how can you focus and sustain it for a 15-16 week season you know that we have," Fromm said. "So its really important, I think I obviously focus better now. I know what I need to do, I know the amount of time I need to watch film, I need to watch how I take care of my body, how I need to practice so I understand what I need to do to get ready and hopefully play my best."