SEC announces full 2020 football schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs will open a very unique 2020 football season at Arkansas, and finish it against Vanderbilt on the first Saturday in December, according to the SEC scheduled released tonight.

The SEC will play a 10-game, league-only schedule this season. Each team added two additional conference opponents to go along with the existing eight league foes.

UGA’s season begins September 26 with a trip to Arkansas and ends Dec. 5 with a home game against Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs will have bye weeks on October 31 and December 12, which is an open date for all SEC teams.

The SEC Championship Game is set for December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to UGA Sports Information, UGA plays four games in Sanford Stadium, the fewest in Athens since a three-year stretch from 1965-67.

Full schedule below (kickoff times to be announced):

Sept. 26 at Arkansas

Oct. 3 vs Auburn

Oct. 10 vs Tennessee

Oct. 17 at Alabama

Oct. 24 at Kentucky

Oct. 31 Open Date

Nov. 7 vs Florida (Jacksonville, FL)

Nov. 14 at Missouri

Nov. 21 vs Mississippi St.

Nov. 28 at South Carolina

Dec. 5 vs Vanderbilt

Dec. 12 Open Date