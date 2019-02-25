The sophomore started swinging the big stick in the first inning, with a 2-run shot giving the Bears a 2-0 lead.

Then, he homered in the 7th, a solo shot that cut the deficit down to 3. He wasn't done yet.

The biggest home run came in the 9th inning, another 2 run blast that tied the game at 7. The Bears then scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 9th to walk off and claim their first series sweep of the young season taking down Alabama A&M 8-7.

Yeager has crushed 6 homers in the 7 games Mercer has played this season. The Bears improved to 6-1 on the year.