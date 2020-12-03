MACON, Ga. — The Georgia High School Association is recommending that all local school systems suspend their spring sporting events.

Dr. Robin Hines, Executive Director of the GHSA explains, "We can only recommend that they suspend playing. The final decision will rest with the local school systems, but we hope they heed the Governor's and the GHSA's recommendations."

The GHSA has made the decision to postpone the State Literary competitions that were scheduled for Mar. 14 and Mar. 21.

Hines says that a decision about remaining spring sports has not yet been made.

The GHSA will issue an update by Friday, Mar. 27, which would be the conclusion of the two-week suspension recommended by Gov. Brian Kemp.

RELATED: List of things canceled or postponed around Central Georgia due to coronavirus

RELATED: Gov. Kemp advises against elderly people going to church

RELATED: Governor to school leaders: If you feel it is 'prudent', close schools for two weeks

RELATED: Soldier dies at Ft. Jackson during combat training

RELATED: Georgia Department of Corrections suspends in-person visitation through April 10

RELATED: Navicent Health changes visitation policies to protect patients from coronavirus

RELATED: NCAA cancels March Madness, Frozen Four, other championships

RELATED: Cole Swindell postpones Macon tour date

RELATED: Atlanta NASCAR race will be held without fans

RELATED: Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.