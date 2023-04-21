The details of what happened in UT, Jeremy Pruitt's NCAA panel hearing

Pruitt was UGA's defensive coordinator before leaving to coach at Alabama then Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee and former Vol football head coach Jeremy Pruitt wrapped up a two-day NCAA hearing on Thursday regarding 18 recruiting violation allegations that happened during Pruitt's tenure between 2019 and 2020.

Pruitt and nine other staffers were fired in January 2021 after an investigation into recruiting violations. Pruitt was fired from his position as head coach for failing to promptly report recruiting violations committed by nine employees under his leadership.

In July 2022, the university received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for 18 allegations that the football program had spent nearly $60,000 in "impermissible recruiting inducements and extra benefits," which could be considered bribes, to court both prospective and current student-athletes.

The hearings that took place on Wednesday and Thursday were closed to the media and the public.

Sources tell WBIR that UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, Athletic Director Danny White and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey vouched on Tennessee's behalf saying the NCAA should not give a postseason ban for those allegations. They asked the NCAA to move along in this process and allow UT to focus on its future. White made a case that the culture has changed at the university.

Sources said Jeremy Pruitt and his legal team made a defense fighting against a possible show-cause penalty.

Four people who previously worked for the Tennessee football program agreed with NCAA enforcement staff on the violations and the "appropriate penalties" that come with them.

The NCAA said the four agreed to face penalties, including show-cause orders varying from three years to five years. A show-cause order does not necessarily mean their careers are over, but it does place a significant burden on any school that may try to hire them in order for the school to also avoid penalties. Historically, many coaches who receive show-cause orders never return to roles in collegiate athletics.

Pruitt claimed he had no knowledge of these recruiting violations, even though those involved included his wife and direct reports to him.

Sources tell WBIR that Pruitt's lawyer's argument was that if department heads like Plowman and then Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer didn't know about what was happening, then it shouldn't be impossible to believe that Pruitt didn't know what was going on either.

According to sources, a postseason ban could still be on the table for UT, but not likely as people like Sankey spoke on behalf of Tennessee. Recruiting restrictions and lost scholarships could happen as well. Sources tell WBIR that Tennessee could be fined between $7 million and $10 million as a punishment too.