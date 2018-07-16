Devon Fitzgibbons is used to fielding ground balls at short stop. But come this fall, she is strapping on the shin guards and switching out the glove for a catcher's mitt.

"I am actually very nervous. I've only played infield positions and some outfield. I have never had any experience catching and so when Coach Treadway came up to me I was a little nervous," senior Devon Fitzgibbons said. "But I was really ready, I want to try something new and see what happens this year."

Playing catcher is unlike any other position on the field, simply because of the vantage point, but the most notable difference is how exhausting this position is on the body.

"Probably just the strength that I am going to need on my legs being an infield. I don't really have to pop up as fast and use a lot of the strength, it's completely different right here behind the plate," Fitzgibbons said.

So to get ready, this summer she's been hitting the field, conditioning, and learning how to become a catcher for the Eaglettes.

"We have really worked on a lot of footwork and learning how to frame the ball, and just popping up quick and learning how to throw pretty fast to second," Fitzgibbons said.

And shes learning and practicing these new techniques with her dad, who happened to be a pitcher for the Mercer Bears from 1985-1989.

"Its been a lot of fun, hes been a lot of help I don't always want to listen to him but I know he knows what he is talking about," Fitzgibbons said.

But how exactly can the guy who is used to throwing on the mound teach a catcher how to play behind the plate?

"it takes a good catcher to help out a good pitcher teach her to frame the ball, and staying down on pitches," Greg Ftizgibbons said. "A lot of times these young catchers want to stand up on a ball and that takes away the strike zone."

And while this may be new territory for Devon,

"I know a lot of the girls say I play 2nd base this is where I am going to be just coming out here and saying I play this position but he wants me somewhere else it just really shows them that's what a team is ," Fitzgibbons said.

Her positive attitude and work ethic make her a catch for Stratford.

© 2018 WMAZ