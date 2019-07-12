ATLANTA — The injuries continue to pile up for the Georgia Bulldogs. Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock left the game late in the first quarter with a leg injury.

The Marietta native from Walton High School suffered the injury after catching a pass from Jake Fromm and immediately grabbed his knee while on the turf. He had to be helped off the field by trainers and was carted to the locker room.

Georgia's D'Andre Swift suited up for the Bulldogs but was recovering from a shoulder contusion he suffered against Auburn.

MORE SEC NEWS

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia vs. LSU in SEC Championship

Getting ready for the SEC Championship

Classic SEC match-up: LSU's offense vs. Georgia's defense