Dublin senior football players ink college scholarships

The Fighting Irish senior class was 42-10 with four trips to the state championship and one title

DUBLIN, Ga. — Three members of the 2020 Dublin Fighting Irish football team will join college programs after signing national letters of intent Friday.

Nate Gregory played offensive and defensive line for the green and gold. He signed up to play college with Maryville College in Tennessee.

In the offensive and defensive backfield comes Elijah Kates. Kates played defensive back and running back for the Fighting Irish last year. He will swap out his green and gold for the red and black of Kentucky Christian University, home of the Knights.

Finally, Steven Slaughter locked down the offensive and defensive line as well playing defensive tackle and center for Dublin. Slaughter will take his talents to right up I-75 to Clark Atlanta University.