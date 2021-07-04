Dublin's Ben Smith to be inducted in A-Sun Hall of Fame

Smith holds five basketball records at Jacksonville University

DUBLIN, Ga. — A college athletic conference is recognizing a local talent and putting him in their hall of fame. Ben Smith, head coach of Dublin High basketball is getting some love for his excellent college playing days.

Smith will be inducted into the Atlantic Sun Conference's Hall of Fame for his time at Jacksonville University.

Smith was a three-time All-A Sun selection, was All A-Sun freshman team and holds five records at Jacksonville including career steals and assists.

He's also second all-time in JU scoring with over 1900 points.

Smith said the honor is great, but it's the recognition from his peers that means the most to him.

"When you hear it from the people you actually went against then it's like the biggest respect. That's what, moreso than the award itself, it's the, like I said my peers, the commissioner, everyone who saw it like, 'nah bruh, you definitely deserve it,"' Smith said.