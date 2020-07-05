MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College Baseball’s Jason Eller announced that he would be resigning Wednesday as head coach of the Bobcat Baseball Program.

Eller’s decision is family-focused, as he will be moving back to his hometown of Kennesaw.

The 2018 Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Coach of the Year, Eller made quite the impact in his four seasons, amassing 113 victories.

The Bobcats won back-to-back PBC Tournament Championships in 2017 and 2018 and were the 2018 PBC Regular-Season Champions as well, with a school-record 26 conference wins.

He also guided the Bobcats to two appearances in the NCAA Southeast Regional.

He coached five Bobcats to All-America status, and the first player in program history to take both All-America and Academic All-America in the same season in 2018’s Logan Mattix.

Mattix and Brandon Benson were both the Region and PBC Players of the Year under Eller’s guidance, and Charlie Hecht was the 2018 Region and PBC Pitcher of the Year.

More information on the leadership plan for Georgia College Baseball will be forthcoming.

GC Baseball

