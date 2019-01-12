BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Pat Sullivan, a former TCU and Samford head coach who won the 1971 Heisman Trophy as a quarterback at Auburn, has died. He was 69.

Sullivan's family released a statement saying he "died peacefully at home" Sunday morning, surrounded by relatives. Sullivan had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2003 and the statement said he "fought a long and difficult battle as a result of his treatments."

Sullivan was a College Football Hall of Famer who played four seasons with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. He began coaching at Samford in 2007 and stepped down in December 2014, citing health issues and saying his life needed "more balance."

He was TCU's head coach from 1992-97 and then worked as UAB's offensive coordinator before taking over at Samford. Sullivan was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1991.

He entered the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1981.

MORE SPORTS HEADLINES

No. 4 Georgia closes regular season with 52-7 rout of Tech

WEEK 15: Football Friday Night highlights

Cardinals' Josh Shaw suspended for betting on NFL games

Shaq makes appearance at Jones County High basketball game

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.