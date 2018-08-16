Another season of Football Friday Night kicks off this Friday, and there are some very good matchups highlighting Week 1.

Warner Robins hosts Tift County in a battle of two teams coming off very good seasons, while Perry and Houston County battle at Freedom Field.

Veterans kicks off the Milan Turner Era with a tough road matchup against Upson-Lee, while Mary Persons hosts Gainesville in the the first-ever meeting between the two schools. West Laurens meets East Laurens on the east side of the county.

Washington County travels to Baldwin to take on Jessie Hicks and the Braves, and Westside meets Southwest at the Ed Defore Sports Complex with the Patriots looking for their third straight win in the series. Hawkinsville hosts Bleckley County and Dublin tackles ECI inside the Shamrock Bowl. We'll round out our Week 1 coverage with Mount de Sales playing Monticello at Cavalier Fields and Northeast battling Trinity-Sharpsburg at Thompson Stadium.

Frank Malloy, Ben Jones, Marvin James and Jonathan Perez

Football Friday Night starts at 11:35.

