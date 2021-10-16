Flag football returns for 2nd year in Central Georgia

Between last year and now, the number of active teams in the Peach State has nearly doubled.

EASTMAN, Ga. — Flag football is in its second year of action in Central Georgia, and it's the opportunity to play which is most important.

"Mike Singletary once said his favorite part about football, and he said the opportunity to play and these girls are getting that opportunity," Dodge County Head Coach Clint Sanders said.

And with the opportunity, comes the ability for everyone to show what they're truly capable of doing.

"We get to do what boys can do and boys don't think that we can beat their skills and we're doing the exact same thing that they're doing," Dodge County senior Anaya Showers said. "And getting farther than most."

That opportunity did not go to waste in Eastman; the Indians made it all the way to the Elite 8, and while the plan is to go even further in this year's playoffs, this season feels different -- for all of the right reasons.

"We've got more than twice as many teams involved this year," Sanders said. "It's been exciting seeing seeing a lot of the local schools come together and start the program, especially the Houston County schools right around us."

The Indians aren't going to forget to have fun, but just as important this season, is continuing to compete, while showing that flag football is here to stay in Central Georgia.

"It's a thin line between having fun and winning football games," Sanders said. "But it's always more fun when you win."