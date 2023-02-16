x
Florida senator, former football star, introduces bill banning fans from rushing fields

Sen. Corey Simon (R-Tallahassee) introduced SB-764, which could penalize anyone who “interferes” with live sports or other entertainment.
Credit: AP
Florida State fans do the Seminole Chop in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

FLORIDA, USA — Florida football fans might want to reconsider rushing the field if a new bill that would penalize anyone who "interferes" with the game passes. 

Earlier this week, Sen. Corey Simon (R-Tallahassee) introduced SB-764, which could penalize anyone who “interferes” with live sports or other entertainment before, during, and after an event. 

Simon, a former defensive lineman at Florida State University, said fans could face first-degree misdemeanor charges, which carry up to a year in jail and fines up to $2,500, if they "knowingly enter or remain unlawfully upon the covered area of a sporting or entertainment event," the bill text reads.

A summary of the bill reads: 

An act relating to interference with sporting or entertainment events; creating s. 871.05, F.S.; defining terms; prohibiting certain actions during covered sporting and entertainment events; providing criminal penalties; prohibiting a person from profiting or benefitting from violations; providing for forfeiture and distribution of profits from a violation; providing an effective date.”

If the bill becomes law, it would go into effect Oct. 1, 2023.

