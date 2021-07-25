Florida State Little League Softball team unable to play after positive COVID-19 test

The team members and their families have been informed

FLORIDA, USA — The Florida State Little League Softball Team will be unable to compete in the Southeast Region Tournament after at least one member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Teams in the tournament are required to do a PCR saliva test when they get to campus. Unvaccinated participants will be tested every other day after that.

Little League International notified team members and their families they will no longer be able to participate, according to a press release.

Team members have also been informed of all appropriate health measures and to follow isolation and quarantine efforts to ensure player safety.