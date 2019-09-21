MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night on September 20.

Veterans vs. Houston County

Baldwin vs. Northside

Peach County vs. Mary Persons

Fans of the Week

Woodland vs. Jones County

Jackson vs. Howard

Central vs. Northeast

Brookstone vs. First Presbyterian Day School

South Effingham vs. West Laurens

Fellowship at Stratford

Play of the Week

Ribrocker

WEEK 5: Football Friday Night photos She also plays soccer and will continue her soccer career at Kennesaw State.

