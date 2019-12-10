MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night on October 11.

Bainbridge vs. Veterans

Dublin vs. Dodge County

Jackson vs. Westside

Upson-Lee vs. Mary Persons

Fan of the Week

Stratford vs. Tattnall

Harris County vs. Warner Robins

Washington County vs. Bleckley County

Glascock vs. ACE

Dominion Christian vs. Windsor

Play of the Week

Ribrocker

WEEK 8: Football Friday Night photos

RELATED: WEEK 8: #Tailgate13 high school football updates and scores

RELATED: Nerveless Nocks bring thrills to Georgia National Fair

RELATED: Royal Feat: Bleckley County cross-country coach enters his 31st season

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.