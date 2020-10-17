x
Saban will be on the sidelines tonight

Alabama head coach Nick Savan has been cleared to work tonight's showdown with third-ranked Georgia.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama's Nick Saban reacts to a call from the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2010, at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban (SAY’-bihn) will be back on the sideline against Georgia after all. The Southeastern Conference has cleared Saban to coach after he tested negative for COVID-19 the past three days. 

The move came hours ahead of tonight’s game between the second-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 3 Bulldogs. Saban had initially tested positive on Wednesday, along with athletic director Greg Byrne. Team physician Jimmy Robinson said Saban was tested the next three mornings, and the initial result was deemed a false positive.

Kickoff between second-ranked Alabama and third-rankd Georgia is set for 8:00 p.m. on CBS and WLTX.