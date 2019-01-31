CLEMSON, S.C. — It was just a normal day of workouts for a certain football team over in Clemson. That is until the team's coach let everyone in on a Super Bowl surprise he had for a special team member.

A Facebook video posted to the team's page shows Dabo Swinney calling on David Saville, an equipment manager, as the team gathered on the field.

Seconds later, Saville, who has Down syndrome, learned his weekend plans were about to change, because he was heading to this year's Super Bowl!

"You do so much for this team. Just the joy that you bring every day; the perspective; how hard you work. You're one of the hardest workers we have around here. We love you," Swinney said in the video. "So we got a special gift for you... The NFL have presented you with two Super Bowl tickets."

Cheers erupted, followed by a long embrace between the coach and manager. But, after all the excitement died down a bit, a call to Saville's dad was first on the list.

"You gotta be kidding me," Saville's father said in disbelief as his son stood smiling ear to ear.

Swinney says he has "yet to see David Saville have a bad day," and it's pretty evident that fact will hold true for the rest of this week and beyond.

The video ended with a message from the coach: "David we love you, have fun my man — you're my man. And go tigers!"