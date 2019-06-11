ATLANTA — The first College Football Playoff ranking of 2019 is here, and the Georgia Bulldogs check in at No. 6.

At the end of the season, the top four teams in the poll will advance to the College Football Playoffs.

The semifinals will be held on December 28. Two of the teams will face off in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The other semifinal game - the Peach Bowl - will be held here in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The winners of those games will advance to the National Championship, which will be held on January 13 in New Orleans.

Take a look at the top 10 teams below:

Ohio State LSU Alabama Penn State Clemson Georgia Oregon Utah Oklahoma Florida

