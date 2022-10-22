Northside wins on scoop-and-score, ACE staves off late rally from Rutland and more from Week 10 in GA prep football

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 10.
There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including Northside who grabbed a win over Lee County in stunning fashion.
Game of the Week
Northside 23, Lee County 20
The Eagles were down by 20 with less than 7 minutes to play in the game. Then they staged a comeback for the ages against one of the top teams in the state. Northside won on a scoop-and-score after Lee County tried to waste the final seven seconds off the clock but fumbled, opening the door for the Eagles to complete the comeback. This one will be talked about for a while.
Three Stars
Chad Alligood, Northside head coach: This team has been on the cusp of a breakthrough under Alligood and finally got it with the signature win over Lee County. This is the type of win that can propel them forward as we get closer to the playoffs. This was a special win for sure and just another reminder that Alligood is one of the best coaches in Central Georgia as week in and week out he has his guys playing to the final whistle regardless of the score.
ACE: It looked as though Rutland might find a way to comeback and win this game but ACE slammed the door shut. This is another nod to the turnaround that head coach Keith Hatcher has engineered this season. In previous seasons, this would’ve been the type of game ACE might falter down the stretch but not this time.
Central and Southwest: In a week where Bibb County teams struggled with Northeast, Howard and Westside losing, the Chargers put together their most impressive performance to date. Southwest also grabbed a win on Thursday night as they bounced back from a loss last time out against Spencer.
SCOREBOARD:
- Jenkins County 53, Montgomery County 7
- Windsor 48, Crisp Academy 8
- Southwest 27, Kendrick 8
- Spalding 39, Westside 18
- Fitzgerald 33, Sumter County 13
- GMC 49, Glascock 28
- Fullington 29, Flint River 7
- John Milledge 56, FPD 7
- Brookstone 38, Westfield 17
- Stratford 41, Mount de Sales 14
- Dublin 51, Jefferson County 0
- Telfair County 35, Wheeler County 13
- Schley County 28, Manchester 6
- Marion County 17, Taylor County 0
- Thomson 27, Putnam County 3
- Warner Robins 49, Eagle's Landing 18
- Veterans 27, Tift County 20
- Griffin 35, Howard 16
- Dodge County 47, Cook 37
- Northside 23, Lee County 20
- Spencer 14, Northeast 13
- Jackson 48, Pike County 34
- Crisp County 52, Columbus 10
- Wilcox County 53, Dooly County 21
- Appling County 34, Vidalia 13
- Peach County 54, Upson-Lee 0
- CFCA 42, Terrell 14
- Bleckley County 49, East Laurens 14
- ACE 44, Rutland 30
- Macon County 30, Chattahoochee County 6
- Thomas County Central 42, Houston County 21
- Washington County 42, Butler 6
- Social Circle 30, Jasper County 0
- Gatewood 38, Edmund Burke 28
- Brentwood 48, Piedmont 12
- Baldwin 42, West Laurens 21
- Johnson County 47, Wilkinson County 6
- Central 63, Jordan 0
- Hawkinsville 77, Treutlen 44
- Hancock Central 64, Twiggs County 6
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: