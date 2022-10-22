Northside wins on scoop-and-score, ACE staves off late rally from Rutland and more from Week 10 in GA prep football

Catch up on the scores and highlights right here!

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 10.

There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including Northside who grabbed a win over Lee County in stunning fashion.

Game of the Week

Northside 23, Lee County 20

The Eagles were down by 20 with less than 7 minutes to play in the game. Then they staged a comeback for the ages against one of the top teams in the state. Northside won on a scoop-and-score after Lee County tried to waste the final seven seconds off the clock but fumbled, opening the door for the Eagles to complete the comeback. This one will be talked about for a while.

Three Stars

Chad Alligood, Northside head coach: This team has been on the cusp of a breakthrough under Alligood and finally got it with the signature win over Lee County. This is the type of win that can propel them forward as we get closer to the playoffs. This was a special win for sure and just another reminder that Alligood is one of the best coaches in Central Georgia as week in and week out he has his guys playing to the final whistle regardless of the score.

ACE: It looked as though Rutland might find a way to comeback and win this game but ACE slammed the door shut. This is another nod to the turnaround that head coach Keith Hatcher has engineered this season. In previous seasons, this would’ve been the type of game ACE might falter down the stretch but not this time.

Central and Southwest: In a week where Bibb County teams struggled with Northeast, Howard and Westside losing, the Chargers put together their most impressive performance to date. Southwest also grabbed a win on Thursday night as they bounced back from a loss last time out against Spencer.

SCOREBOARD:

Jenkins County 53, Montgomery County 7

Windsor 48, Crisp Academy 8

Southwest 27, Kendrick 8

Spalding 39, Westside 18

Fitzgerald 33, Sumter County 13

GMC 49, Glascock 28

Fullington 29, Flint River 7

John Milledge 56, FPD 7

Brookstone 38, Westfield 17

Stratford 41, Mount de Sales 14

Dublin 51, Jefferson County 0

Telfair County 35, Wheeler County 13

Schley County 28, Manchester 6

Marion County 17, Taylor County 0

Thomson 27, Putnam County 3

Warner Robins 49, Eagle's Landing 18

Veterans 27, Tift County 20

Griffin 35, Howard 16

Dodge County 47, Cook 37

Northside 23, Lee County 20

Spencer 14, Northeast 13

Jackson 48, Pike County 34

Crisp County 52, Columbus 10

Wilcox County 53, Dooly County 21

Appling County 34, Vidalia 13

Peach County 54, Upson-Lee 0

CFCA 42, Terrell 14

Bleckley County 49, East Laurens 14

ACE 44, Rutland 30

Macon County 30, Chattahoochee County 6

Thomas County Central 42, Houston County 21

Washington County 42, Butler 6

Social Circle 30, Jasper County 0

Gatewood 38, Edmund Burke 28

Brentwood 48, Piedmont 12

Baldwin 42, West Laurens 21

Johnson County 47, Wilkinson County 6

Central 63, Jordan 0

Hawkinsville 77, Treutlen 44

Hancock Central 64, Twiggs County 6