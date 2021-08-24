LSU to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend home games

This policy will be in effect for the first game of the season on Sept. 11, when the Tigers take on McNeese State at home.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tigers fans will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for home games this year, after school officials announced they would be implementing new COVID guidelines for the 2021 season at Tiger Stadium.

LSU will require any fans over 12 to show either a vaccine card or a negative COVID test taken within the past 72 hours to get in. The requirements mirror what officials are implementing at other large spaces — Saints games at the Superdome have the same requirements.

“As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community,” LSU President William Tate said in a statement. “While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on gamedays, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium. The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread.”

This policy will be in effect for the first game of the season on Sept. 11, when the Tigers take on McNeese State at home.

The decision comes on the heels of Pfizer's COVID vaccine receiving full approval by the FDA. Shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are expected to be approved soon.

Minutes after the news came out about the stadium requirements, LSU officials announced that vaccines would be required for all students on campus, and that those wishing to opt out will have to undergo regular COVID testing.

