Former Baldwin Brave, Iowa Hawkeye Michael Reaves passes at 54

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Baldwin High Brave passed away Saturday night. Michael Reaves, who played basketball at Baldwin in the 1980's, passed away at his home in Milledgeville surrounded by family.

As a Brave, Reaves was an All-State selection in Class AAAA and was selected captain of the All-State team. After graduation he attended the University of Iowa and played basketball for the Hawkeyes.

While donning the black and yellow, Reaves helped the Hawkeyes to 95 wins. As a senior he shot 47.5% (29-of-61) from three-point range, setting the school's single season record. The team also won a school record 30 games that year.