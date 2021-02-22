Former Baldwin Brave, Iowa Hawkeye Michael Reaves passes at 54

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Baldwin High Brave passed away Saturday night. Michael Reaves, who played basketball at Baldwin in the 1980's, passed away at his home in Milledgeville surrounded by family.
As a Brave, Reaves was an All-State selection in Class AAAA and was selected captain of the All-State team. After graduation he attended the University of Iowa and played basketball for the Hawkeyes.
While donning the black and yellow, Reaves helped the Hawkeyes to 95 wins. As a senior he shot 47.5% (29-of-61) from three-point range, setting the school's single season record. The team also won a school record 30 games that year.
The Iowa Hawkeyes competed in four NCAA tournaments with Reaves, including reaching the 1987 Elite Eight and 1988 Sweet 16.