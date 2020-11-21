Ashley was a former baseball, football, and basketball coach with Northeast, Southwest, and Southeast high schools and the past Bibb County athletic director for 7 years before his retirement in December 2017.

According to the Macon Sports Hall of Fame, Ashley was named Georgia Athletic Region 4-AAA Coach of the Year in 1986 and 1987. He was the head coach of the GACA South All-Star Coach twice, and Georgia Dugout Club South All-Stars three times. Ashley served as GACA State Baseball Chairman from 1991 until 1997 and served as a Georgia Dugout Club South Baseball Coordinator, while a member of the executive board. He was elected to the Dugout Club Baseball Club Hall of Fame in 2004.