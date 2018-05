Former Braves outfielder Ryan Klesko and infielder Jeff Treadway held a baseball clinic Friday night in Macon as part of the Three City Braves Country Road Trip.

Kids ages 8-16 learned the basic fundamentals from the former big leaguers on the first day of the event.

The event continues tomorrow at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame where fans and kids can take pictures, sample some SunTrust Park food, and play games.

The event is from 11 am- 3 pm.

© 2018 WMAZ