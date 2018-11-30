It was a beautiful day for football, and several former UGA greats returned to Athens for gameday. Early this season, former Bulldog star Terrence Edwards was welcomed back by the Bulldog faithful, and he says the crowd's response never gets old.

“It's always great to be home in this place,” explains Edwards. “This is home for me, and anytime I get an opportunity to watch my Dawgs play between the hedges, I'm going to get up here and watch.”

Before attacking Saturdays, Terrence spent his Friday nights playing quarterback at Washington County High School in Sandersville, winning three state titles before earning a scholarship to Georgia and Edwards says he's glad to see how his college program is flowing in the right direction and in good hands with Kirby Smart.

“It's kind of ironically going in the same path as when Coach Mark Richt got here. Kirby went 8-5 in his first year, CMR went 7-4. Next year, we broke through and won the SEC championship with Richt, so Coach Smart is building on what CMR started and he's doing a great job, and I think a national championship is coming our way pretty soon,” says Edwards.

One thing Edwards says that is needed to accomplish national championship dreams is positive influence from this current senior class and beyond.

And leadership has indeed grown over the regular season with the wins and especially after the lone loss, but through it all, Edwards says he is very fond of fellow central Georgian Jake Fromm calling the shots.

“Jake is tremendous. I've watched him since he was at Houston County,” adds Edwards. “One thing I can say about him is that he's a smart cerebral quarterback and he's going to put the offense in the best situation to be successful.”

As a former player, Terrence holds both SEC and program records for his play on the field as a wide receiver, he says he's proud of his fellow Bulldog brethren that are playing today and says he's always going to do his part to cheer them on to victory.

Edwards says he will attend the game Saturday, hoping the Dawgs can win back to back ACC titles.

