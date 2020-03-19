MACON, Ga. — The concern about COVID-19 is having an impact around the world.

That includes some of our former Central Georgia standouts, who are playing professional sports overseas.

Hancock Central Prep and Georgia Tech graduate Kam Holsey is living in Czech Republic while playing professional basketball.

He says, although he is taking precautions, he is not living in fear.

“I wouldn't say frightened because, I'm a big faith believer," Holsey said. “God is going to take care of us and cover us. Of course I am concerned, but I'm making sure I'm real cautious wherever I go and what I do. Not shaking peoples hands and make sure I sanitize everything I touch wherever I go in or out.”

Holsey says even though the Czech Republic basketball league suspension is scheduled for the next 30 days, he still plans to come back home to visit his family and friends in Sparta during that time.

